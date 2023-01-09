A Nigerian lady identified as Oluwaseuntofunm on TikTok has narrated how she deceived her husband to send N500k to his sister.
She posted a video on her account looking very happy, while her husband looked dull in the video.
She wrote that she saw a message on his phone showing the account details of his side chick. She deleted the message and replaced it with her sister-in-law’s account details.
She further stated that her husband sent N500k to his sister and the side chick has been calling because she hasn’t received alert.
Reacting to the post,Liftedpraize said:
“ we are proudly proud of you, Please come for Ur Award at the Town Hall different from Bulaba blue”
See post below:
