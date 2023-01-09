How I tricked my husband to send N500k to his sister – Married woman spills (Video)

A Nigerian lady identified as Oluwaseuntofunm on TikTok has narrated how she deceived her husband to send N500k to his sister.

She posted a video on her account looking very happy, while her husband looked dull in the video.

She wrote that she saw a message on his phone showing the account details of his side chick. She deleted the message and replaced it with her sister-in-law’s account details.

She further stated that her husband sent N500k to his sister and the side chick has been calling because she hasn’t received alert.

Reacting to the post,Liftedpraize said:

“ we are proudly proud of you, Please come for Ur Award at the Town Hall different from Bulaba blue”

See post below: