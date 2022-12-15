“He hasn’t been the same since you left” – Married woman begs husband’s side chick to forgive him (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A woman with the TikTok handle, @busisiweisaacs, has shared a clip of her husband wallowing in misery after his side chick stopped texting him.

According to the married woman, her husband hasn’t been the same since the side chick stopped texting.

She begged the unknown lady on TikTok, to text him back so he can be Happy again.

In her words,

“To the lady who stopped texting my husband, please text him. He hasn’t been the same since u left”.

Reacting to this, @mariekiplimo1 said: “Only one rule applies In my home if he is troubled by his side chics he should stay away from home until he is happy then come. 😁🥰.”

@user100623160206: “If he that upset he is in love 😂 and he don’t care if you notice at that point you’re the side wife.”

@21tv_sa: “😂 A lady once told her husband isn’t ok because he’s going through a break up with his gf. He thought she didn’t know. But he was miserable. 😂😂”

@conny_147: “My mother said when my father broke up with his girlfriend he came home crying like a baby ddnt even want to get out of the car.”

@poshlee2: “This other married man once told a girl when he found out that she’s now dating that he forgives her.”

Watch video below:

@busisiweisaacs

I don’t know peace since u left 🤣🤣🤣🤣…

♬ Still – Tamia

