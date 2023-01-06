Nigerians in shock as female student of OAU reveals questions she was asked during exams (Photo)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A female student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has stuired massive reactions after sharing a photo of her exam question paper.

In the photo shared on Twitter, it was observed that the questions in only one section were up to 20.

It was observed that only section A was numbered to the letter ‘t’ which summed up to 20 questions.

Reacting to the viral photo, many netizens condemned the lengthy questions while some expressed shock.

Yewande reacted:
“My final year exam questions for EFC405 in oau was more than this. 45 theory and German questions. I still got a C even when I was so sure it’d be a B. Oau will humble you sha.”

Adera Matthew commented:
“Haaaa I never see this one before o. I for faint for hall. These lecturers no get joy.”

Tony Emmanuel commented:
“What in the PTSD is this. The fact that this is a 2021/2022 session exam in January 2023. This school almost mud my mental health back then.”

