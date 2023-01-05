“Na juju” — Reactions as wedding guest touches bride suspiciously (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

A video making round has left Naysayers debating as to what the significant of the suspicious touch was.

A wedding guest was seen touching the bride between her legs in an inappropriate way, as seen in a video that has now gone viral on social media.

During the bride-to- be’s white wedding in the church, the guest, who was a woman, did the motion while acting as though they were dancing together.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

Reacting to this, a lot of social media users have given their thoughts on the viral video. See comments below;

“As an enugwu ukwu lady, it’s a diabolical touch.. my town too love jazz and juju.. God protect the bride,” a social media user @dollynnadfisher wrote in reaction.

Another user @hardeyfowopey added, “Hmm it might actually be a normal touch,there are some African women that are fond of touching you at your thigh when greeting them but what do I know.May God save us.”

@zayxon_tech wrote, “Bruh, this is the height of it…my wedding will just be me and my wife…the rest of you can watch it via zoom.”

