Nigerian On air personality, Ope has narrated how she went on a date with a man who went out to steal perfume from a store nearby.

She narrated that they had just had a wonderful dinner when he decided to buy groceries nearby only for her to see her date escorted by the police.

In her words:

“I know I have narrated this story before but I have to say it again, we had a wonderful dinner, he decided to buy groceries from a corner shop while I waited in the car. 10 minutes later, I saw my date being carried away by the police, he had allegedly tried to steal.”

@mmbishmang asked her further saying:

Did you drive the car back home??” What did he try st aling? Who bailed him? Did he reach out afterwards?

Ope replied that he allegedly tried to steal perfume and she went to visit him at the police station. She said:

“No I called my brother Allegedly a perfume He slept at A division I went to visit him at the police station (I am not proud of this )”.