Kate Henshaw bashes CBN after declaring old naira notes as legal tender in the country

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has expressed anger and disappointment after the old Naira notes were declared as legal tender weeks after introducing the new notes.

She replied to the official CBN page on Twitter after they made the announcement, telling them how they brought hardship upon Nigerians with the new policy only for them to turn around and change their minds.

In her words:

“You brought untold hardship, got banks & their staff attacked, ignited protests with this cash confiscation policy of yours, then you turn around & do this??!!”

Netizens joined her to lament in the comments.

thesalesville said:

“I’m just tired of complaining. Clearly, they don’t care about us. Whilst we’re struggling, all they are concerned about is winning their seats with dirty politics. God Abeg!”