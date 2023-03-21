“I can acquire lands in Lekki” – Teni refuses to buy luxury watch which cost over N13m (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Sensational Afrobeats songstress, Teniola Apata, better known as Teni has decided against purchasing a watch because of the price.

She wanted to purchase a gold crested timepiece when she visited a luxury jewelry shop in the United States, but was told that it cost $29,500. (N183, 584,000).

The “Billionaire” crooner questioned whether he meant $2,900 but he insisted it was $29,000, putting stress on the number.

The singer expressed shock and exclaimed that she could use the funds to purchase property in Lekki, Lagos state.

Teni quickly instructed the salesperson in the jewelry store to return the wristwatch because she was no longer interested in purchasing it.

But the celebrated performer still gave him a warm embrace to show that she wasn’t mad at him for simply doing his business.

Watch the video below:

