“I don’t care if you lose weight” – Monalisa Stephen fires Teni

Entertainment
By Shalom

Monalisa Stephen in the honest bunch podcast with Nedu wazobia has confessed that she was not angry after singer, Teni lost weight. 

She however stated that she doesn’t care if anyone loses weight but they should not post their videos because it will set her up for drags. 

She spoke to Nedu Waziobia saying: 

“I was angry cos she make a video saying all sorts of things oh now I’m beautiful, oh now I don’t want to die. Are you saying fat people are gonna die tomorrow? When AuntyEniola lost weight, people were actually tagging me to her weight loss picture. That girl deceiving herself, Monalisa, she has lost weight. They do it all the time, Teni knows. So why will you make that video when you know they will like take me up for dragging and immediately she posted that video, people started tagging me, see Teni don lose weight, you dey deceive yourself. So don’t put me up for years that’s what I’m saying. I don’t care if you lose weight.”

See the video here:

