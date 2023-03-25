I want to be appreciated for my talent not my body – Curvy actress, Mo Bewa

Omobewaji Oyediji, better known as Mo Bewa, a Nollywood actress, has stated that she has more to offer than just her sexy body.

She stated that she is talented and disregards those who prefer to focus on her sex appeal rather than her ability to deliver on screen.

Bewaji stated this in a recent interview, adding that she should not be blamed because God decided to bless her with an attractive body.

She said; “Sorry to those who choose to focus on my sex appeal at the expense of my talent. I am a fantastic actress. But, being sexy is not the only good thing about me. I have so much to offer with the talents God has blessed me with. I don’t even pay attention to those who choose my sex appeal over my talent. It is not my fault that God decided to make me look this good.”

Speaking on her experience in the movie industry, the promisin actress said she did not have an easy start.

Mo Bewa explained; “My experience in the movie industry has been alright. I did not exactly have a soft landing. Things were tough in the beginning; but with consistency, diligence and God, things are much better now.”

Asked why it seems tough for actresses to find love, she said; “Yes, it is tough for actresses to find love. Popular culture and society in general make some people feel that being an actress in Nigeria is not a noble job. It is unfortunate that most men are buying into that too.

However, I believe that when one find one’s man, he will understand. I cannot be with a man who would judge me because of my work.”