“If looks could kill” – Reactions as Joke Sanwo Olu prays for accident victims

Wife of the Lagos state Governor. Joke Sanwo Olu visited victims of the BRT-Train crash in the hospital to pray for them.

She posted a picture of herself praying for the victims but the face of the particular vocation in the picture she posted drew the attention of everyone.

She had posted the picture with the caption:

“Our thoughts and prayers to the victims of the Lagos Bus-Train accident, this morning. I was at the General Hospital, Gbagada; Lagos State Accident and Emergency Centre, Toll Gate; Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja; and the General Hospital, Orile Agege, to assess ongoing efforts to save lives. Even as the State Government has declared three days of mourning, we deeply commiserate with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, while also praying for speedy recovery to the injured.”

Netizens rushed to the comments talking about how the man was looking at her. Some of the comments read:

jeettaa_:

“The guy be like “shey this one dey whine me”

hott_galz:

“Why did she upload this particular picture? Dem sef go dey find trouble”

gbunam_josephine:

“If looks could kill, this guy will be a weapon of mass destruction.”