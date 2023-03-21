TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A man on TikTok named Oarabile Mc Masiga has cried out after thieves broke into their house and shaved his brother’s hair because they didn’t find anything.

He lamented that they didn’t see anything to steal so they decided to shave the hair halfway. In his words:

“Thieves broke into my house and found nothing to steal so they shaved my brother’s hair and left”

While some netizens found this really hilarious, others suggested that the hair might have been taken for ritual purposes. 

Some of the comments read: 

the_cruiseconductor:

“They’ve taken something bigger 0000…. Carry him for deliverance 0000, a glory be that o00! And you need to pray too as dem no shave your own… Maybe the current low for your side make Una go pray 000! Leave clout and run to church”

oreni:

“Let’s all have a moment of silence to reflect on this man’s brave sacrifice”

See the full video here:

@oarabilemc

Thieves are dom

♬ Stimela – 2Point1

