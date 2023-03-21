TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I will die soon, my time is near” – Prophet Odumeje

Phyna berated for allegedly slapping Groovy twice

Mechanic returns N10.8m erroneously transferred to his account…

Man who’s been dating his teacher since primary school shares love story (Watch video)

Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian man has revealed that he is in a relationship with the lady who taught him in primary school.

He shared their love journey in a reel video which has sparked controversial debate on social media platforms.

In the first part of the clip, the duo could be seen together from when he was a small boy and she was a young lady.

READ ALSO

Valentine: Any lady not satisfied with flowers &…

“Keep it off social media if you want it to work” – Tamar…

They shared fond moments together and she groomed him from his teenage years till the relationship blossomed into them being lovers as adults.

The young man attended occasions and school events with her when he was still a student but apparently, people did not know something was happening between them.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I will die soon, my time is near” – Prophet Odumeje

Phyna berated for allegedly slapping Groovy twice

Mechanic returns N10.8m erroneously transferred to his account (Video)

“My boyfriend goes down on me during my period” – Monalisa Stephen…

Girl who hawked to feed her family gains admission into UNILAG

Singer, Portable thrills customers at his restaurant with hyper performance…

Man reportedly runs mad after failing to repay money borrowed from loan app…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Patrick Doyle moves on as he publicly professes love for his new wife

Pastor closes down church after winning 100 million through sports betting

Man laments as thieves break into his home, shave his brother’s hair

Man who’s been dating his teacher since primary school shares love story (Watch…

“You caught your husband molesting your daughter and hid it” – Bashir…

“I don’t care if you lose weight” – Monalisa Stephen fires Teni

“IVD is not on the run, he has been arrested” – David Hundeyin

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More