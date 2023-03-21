Man who’s been dating his teacher since primary school shares love story (Watch video)

A Nigerian man has revealed that he is in a relationship with the lady who taught him in primary school.

He shared their love journey in a reel video which has sparked controversial debate on social media platforms.

In the first part of the clip, the duo could be seen together from when he was a small boy and she was a young lady.

They shared fond moments together and she groomed him from his teenage years till the relationship blossomed into them being lovers as adults.

The young man attended occasions and school events with her when he was still a student but apparently, people did not know something was happening between them.

Watch the video below: