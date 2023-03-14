“My mother is an Igbo woman” – Desmond Elliot claims

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nollywood actor and politician, Desmond Elliot has declared during one of his campaigns that he is an Igbo man because his mother is Igbo. 

He said this after the Lagos state gubernatorial candidate under Labour Party, GRV, as he’s popularly known, went viral when people found out that his mother was an Igbo woman. 

Desmond Elliot spoke to the crowd partly in Igbo saying:

“It is the truth because my mother is an Igbo woman and there’s nothing you can do about it. You cannot change it from being an Igbo woman. That is it. You understand? Well done ladies and gentlemen. At the end of tge day, yes I am running for re-election and it’s none other reason than the fact…”

