“Please get pregnant for your husband” – Anita Joseph under fire

Entertainment
By Shalom

A troll has advised Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph to get pregnant and bear sons and daughters for her husband, MC Fish.

She had posted a picture of her husband as she gushed over him with the caption: 

“My husband my king my prayer partner. The LOVE of my gorgeous Life.”

dstylemasters_salon_spa_makeup then proceeded to comment and ask her to get pregnant for her husband. Her comment read: 

“Please get pregnant for him and bear him sons and daughters mam, I pray God will make it come to pass, Amen.” 

In Anita Joseph’s defense @vadyelizabeth replied saying: 

“na cus of diz rubbish comment make am no too dey post me children for here. Once u open ur mouth l waaaa odor everywhere d.”

Meanwhile Anita Joseph just calmly responded saying:  “it is well.”

