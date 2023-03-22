“Please get pregnant for your husband” – Anita Joseph under fire

A troll has advised Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph to get pregnant and bear sons and daughters for her husband, MC Fish.

She had posted a picture of her husband as she gushed over him with the caption:

“My husband my king my prayer partner. The LOVE of my gorgeous Life.”

dstylemasters_salon_spa_makeup then proceeded to comment and ask her to get pregnant for her husband. Her comment read:

“Please get pregnant for him and bear him sons and daughters mam, I pray God will make it come to pass, Amen.”

In Anita Joseph’s defense @vadyelizabeth replied saying:

“na cus of diz rubbish comment make am no too dey post me children for here. Once u open ur mouth l waaaa odor everywhere d.”

Meanwhile Anita Joseph just calmly responded saying: “it is well.”