“The first gift my mother got when I was born” – Portable reveals as he marks birthday with new photos

Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has requested prayers as he celebrates his birthday today, March 12th.

Portable, who was recently assaulted, revealed on his Instagram page that the first gift his mother received when he was born was a ‘wish me well’.

Portable thanked God for his protection, guidance, mercy, and grace.

“Zazzu Finally am +1. All praises belongs to God for his protection, guidance, mercy and grace so far. Wish me well that was the first gift my mother got when I was born, say a prayer for me. It’s my special day specialize God. Okikiola God sent. Ika of Africa Amuludun worldwide”.

