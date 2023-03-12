TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Dem don rip me – Portable laments in supermarket as he…

Kenyan lady releases photo, video of she and Cubana Chief…

Runs girl leaks musician’s bedroom photo for underpaying…

“The first gift my mother got when I was born” – Portable reveals as he marks birthday with new photos

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has requested prayers as he celebrates his birthday today, March 12th.

Portable, who was recently assaulted, revealed on his Instagram page that the first gift his mother received when he was born was a ‘wish me well’.

Portable thanked God for his protection, guidance, mercy, and grace.

READ ALSO

Dem don rip me – Portable laments in supermarket as he…

Portable’s sister hospitalised after friends attacked them…

“Zazzu Finally am +1. All praises belongs to God for his protection, guidance, mercy and grace so far. Wish me well that was the first gift my mother got when I was born, say a prayer for me. It’s my special day specialize God. Okikiola God sent. Ika of Africa Amuludun worldwide”.

See his post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Dem don rip me – Portable laments in supermarket as he regrets offering to…

Kenyan lady releases photo, video of she and Cubana Chief Priest’s baby after he…

Runs girl leaks musician’s bedroom photo for underpaying her

Them don start – Reactions as Ebuka and wife tackle each other in public

Don’t breakup – Ladies advise roommate whose boyfriend brings food every night…

‘How my marriage crashed despite marrying at 19 as a virgin’ – Sarah Martins

“Na your papa no get sense” – Hypeman Dotun blows hot over Desmond Ellio

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Video: Most Nigerian women believe it’s better to date married men – Chidera…

Nkechi Blessing fumes after online vendor scammed her of N750k (Video)

“The first gift my mother got when I was born” – Portable reveals as he…

Kenyan lady releases photo, video of she and Cubana Chief Priest’s baby after he…

Skiibii declares willingness to pay for two ladies butt enlargement surgery

2023 Election: I won’t back down – Peter Obi reassures Obidients

Don’t be too desperate about getting married – Rapper Erigga advises

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More