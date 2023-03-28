“What 70% of Nigerian actresses own, na chairmen dey give them” – Nedu Wazobia alleges (Video)

Famous On Air Personality, Nedu Wazobia has claimed that most of the properties own by some Nigerian actresses were given to them by big men.

The controversial broadcaster said this while speaking in a recent edition of their Honest Bunch podcast.

He said that most ladies are able to make it in the movie industry as soon as they begin hooking up with one tycoon or the other.

They man begins to spoil them silly with various items which they show off on social media.

He made mention of how some of the ladies who appear on his skits use it as a front to showcase themselves for potential customers who would then reach out to Nedu Wazobia for their numbers.

Watch the video below: