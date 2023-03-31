“Why are you obsessed with ‘nyash’, will it pay your bills?” – South African lady queries Nigerian men (Video)

A South African lady has gone online to demand answers from Nigerian men on why they are obsessed with women’s backside.

The lady took to the video sharing app, TikTok, to state that men from West African, especially Nigerians, are overly obsessed with women who are well endowed.

She wondered what they intend to do with the women’s backside; whether it would pay their bills or help their future.

Speaking further, she urged men to focus on their hustle and leave women’s bum alone.

Narrating an experience, she said that her Nigerian male friends are always demanded that she hook them up with women that have huge backside. She added that it had been so embarrassing for her.

Watch the video below: