TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor Yul Edochie and wife, May loses son

“We owe White Money an apology” – Reactions as…

“Pity card in the mud” Actress Esther Nwachukwu mocks May Edochie…

“Why are you obsessed with ‘nyash’, will it pay your bills?” – South African lady queries Nigerian men (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A South African lady has gone online to demand answers from Nigerian men on why they are obsessed with women’s backside.

The lady took to the video sharing app, TikTok, to state that men from West African, especially Nigerians, are overly obsessed with women who are well endowed.

She wondered what they intend to do with the women’s backside; whether it would pay their bills or help their future.

READ ALSO

Drama as lady sees her boyfriend on date with woman not…

You’re putting me in trouble – Female firefighter begs…

Speaking further, she urged men to focus on their hustle and leave women’s bum alone.

Narrating an experience, she said that her Nigerian male friends are always demanded that she hook them up with women that have huge backside. She added that it had been so embarrassing for her.

Watch the video below:

@misssefako

Why are some of these men obsessed with nyash? #nigerianmen🇳🇬 #bignyash #sawomen #fypシ #viral #capetownsouthafrica🇿🇦 #SAMA28 #fypシ゚viral

♬ original sound – Kea Sefako

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor Yul Edochie and wife, May loses son

“We owe White Money an apology” – Reactions as 21-yr-old singer, Boy…

“Pity card in the mud” Actress Esther Nwachukwu mocks May Edochie as she blames…

“The naked divorcee has bought a house” – Korra Obidi throws shade as she…

Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo files lawsuit against secular musician, Obidiz,…

Judy Austin comes under fire following death of Yul and May Edochie’s first son

Throwback clip of Evangelist prophesying about mourning in Pete Edochie’s family…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Why are you obsessed with ‘nyash’, will it pay your bills?” – South African…

Young woman welcomes quintuplets after eight years of waiting

“Lagos men are casted; I’ve been in the wrong place” – Ezi shares where to find…

Pete Edochie mourns grandson, Kambilichukwu

Bank security guard who returned $10,000 now successful businessman

“Pity card in the mud” Actress Esther Nwachukwu mocks May Edochie as she blames…

Ghana Tupac ‘Ahuofe’ is dead

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More