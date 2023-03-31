“Lagos men are casted; I’ve been in the wrong place” – Ezi shares where to find ‘normal’ men in Nigeria (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular singer, Ezi Emela has revealed that she has found where the normal Nigerian men are located in the country.

The Nigerian-British musician said that she had just found that she’s been in the wrong part of Nigeria.

According to her, Lagos men are casted and she has just discovered that Abuja men are loyal and do not go about cheating on their partner like Lagos men.

Watch the video below:

@eziemela2

Because lagos men are CASTED 🥲😭 #fyp

♬ original sound – Ezi Emela

Reacting, leaddyskincare said: “I thought they said Abuja men are money diggers. They eat your food,collect your money,sleep with you and dump you. No be me talk am o.. Na this social media we hearam”

ugochi_n: “Abu gini? Better manage Lagos men with their cheating, at least they’ll be providing. You’ll be feeding Abuja men and they’ll still be cheating”

_aunty_jessica: “Abuja?? Lmaoooo Abuja men are always having fine cars, wearing nice perfume and nice trads but ALWAYS having “a lil financial problem” which you think it will pass. They are always asking you for little assistance that you don’t think is a big deal especially because you like them. “My car just broke down, and i am not so boxed up.

