Canada-based man declares intention to turn 10 Yahoo Boys to Software Engineers

By Ezie Innocent

Enyinnaya Nwosu, a disaster management expert, piqued social media users’ attention when he shared his strategy for dealing with Yahoo Boys, or online scammers.

He declared his intention to assist 10 Yahoo Boys in using their technical aptitudes to pursue respectable careers in the sector.

The lawyer, who is located in Canada, stated that he will help any con artist who wants to change careers and become an app developer or software engineer.

He wrote; “I am looking for 10 Yahoo boys who are willing to leave Yahoo and use their IT skills in App development /software engineering.

Reacting, @CeenOgbonna said; Pls Encourage the genuine ones as well. We celebrate bad ppl more. Why?
Meanwhile, don’t expose ppl children, open your dm let them dm you as you have good intentions to change the rotten situation/society to ….

@Peter_Obidient; 60 percent of yahoo boys don’t have any IT skills. What they do is copy and paste, buy software that was developed by IT gurus and later they’ll do some juju to manipulate their clients.

@STAkinsusi; Yahoo boys🤣🤣🤣. Many of them out there are just ritualists. Some that can’t even spell their names correctly much less handling computers, but they’re out there with luxury cars and magnificent buildings😎

@Youngmilly20; Believe me, most yahoo boys in HK don’t know what’s code editors 😅 I’m INTERESTED 🙏 Started learning recently but my leg dey shake.

