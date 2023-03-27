‘Ara agbala leader of tomorrow’ – Reactions trail video of little boy helping yahoo boy scam white client

An online video shows a young child speaking to a white guy on behalf of an internet fraudster known as Yahoo boy.

A well-spoken underage boy who was using a video call to communicate with a foreign client could be seen speaking while posing as a lady.

The white man’s face was plainly visible despite him not turning on the phone’s camera. Unaware that he was speaking to a boy who could imitate a woman’s accent, the client believed he was speaking to a young white woman.

The young woman impersonator explained that his lens was bad during the discussion about why he did not turn on the camera to be seen, but the white man did not accept the answer.

After the video went viral online, it was condemned because many people believed that using the child for such a fraudulent act was wrong.

Watch the video below:

ajokefoods_; What exactly are you teaching this boy? I really want to know…At what age?!

gylliananthonette; I dnt think things like this should even be posted but what do i know

yess_im_beautifullll; Ara agbala leader of tomorrow😂😂😂