How we lost millions trying to feature Nicki Minaj – Iyanya

Renowned afrobeats singer, Iyanya has described how his team spent millions of naira attempting to get Nicki Minaj, an American-Trinidadian singer, to appear on their song.

The performer admitted that he and Triple MG Boss Ubi Franklin tried to work with Nicki between the height of his success in 2012 and 2014, when they were both at their best. After Kukere was released and became a huge success, he claimed that they thought about the next big song.

Iyanya, his record producer, claims that D’Tunez altered the beat for Kukere and that they then used it to make “Your Waist,” which also got a ton of airplay.

According to him, Ubi Franklin and he resolved to make the song a global hit and that Nicki Minaj should be a part of the remix.

They began contacting individuals in this way, and they eventually made the connection to meet the Super Bass crooner.

The performer disclosed that after traveling to Atlanta to meet Nicki for the feature, they learned that it would cost $200,000 to sign her to a song.

He wrote; “So kukere was so massive we did all we could to get it out there and then came the pressure of the next single. We had “Flavour” already produced and recorded but for some reason we felt it wasn’t the next single after kukere.

On one beautiful morning we decided to remake “Kukere” and turn it into a new song that became “Ur waist” Bigups to @Therealdtunes changed everything and we recorded “Ur waist” and we were clear that was the next single.

On one beautiful morning we decided to remake “Kukere” and turn it into a new song that became “Ur waist” Bigups to @Therealdtunes changed everything and we recorded “Ur waist” and we were clear that was the next single.

Ur waist was so massive we decided it should go international and we needed the right artiste to help with that journey. @ubifranklin1 suggested Nicki Minaj and I asked how we’re gonna pay for that, he laughed and said “if your dreams don’t scare you, they aren’t big enough”