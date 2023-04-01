Liquorose tears up as fans gift her 6million naira, delivery bike and others on her birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Roseline Afije, a Big Brother Naija season 6 runner-up known as Liquorose, has been surprised with gifts from her fans just hours after her birthday.

A video surfaced online showing the reality TV star was moved to tears as fans gifted her with 6 million naira, a delivery bike, and outreach/support to school students with less privilege.

After she saw the gifts, they made a joke about her ruining her makeup with tears. In the video the fans could be heard saying nothing is too much for her.

This is not the first time the actress has received gifts from fans on her birthday. Some fans believe she is one of the least problematic housemates on the BBNaija show.

Watch the video below:

