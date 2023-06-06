Famous Nollywood thespian, Iyabo Ojo has revealed how a close friend of hers alleged that she’s being slammed with tax bills for supporting the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

She bemoaned the fact that she has been paying several tax bills for her business and residence and that she recently received an enormous tax bill with a seven-day deadline for payment.

She wrote on her page,

“I don’t know how much you think I get paid. Hence, your team will come up with this conclusion. What have you people ever done for me as a government? NOTHING!!! I have single-handedly raised my kids & so many others, plus myself without a single denial from the government. Yet you feel so entitled to reaping over 100% from where you did not sow. I have worked, and I’m still working tirelessly to survive in this country without the support of the government, but….”

“You can gladly come n close down my business, arrest me, jail me, or kill me for all I care …. we all will die one day & I will never be afraid of what will eventually be everyone’s faith… what I do not have I can not give .”