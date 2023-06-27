Reality TV star, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David has described her colleague, Adekunle as “a trifling human being and a very sorry excuse of a man.”

She blasted Adekunle for trying to turn other housemates against her while they were in the Big Brother House.

The BBNaija star freely expresses herself during the ‘Level Up’ reunion show Day 5, aired on Monday night.

She said Adekunle owes his mother an apology for throwing away the home training she gave him.

Doyin said:

“He [Adekunle] said I called him ‘the devil’s younger brother’ and that thing never left his mind. ‘This girl, she’s playing this game, she thinks she’s smart.’ He was just going around.

“It’s okay not to like me, but let other people have their own judgement about me. Let them get to know me by themselves. Don’t go around telling people, Doyin is this, Doyin is that. It’s not fair. I watched so many clips. I was so heartbroken.

“But eventually, at the end of the day, I just realised that he [Adekunle] is a trifling human being. He should be very much ashamed of himself. I think he owes his mum an apology because he threw her home training to the gutters.

“He [Adekunle] is a very sorry excuse of a man. And I really think he should be very ashamed of himself.”