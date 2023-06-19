Nigerian actor Bolanle Ninalowo has issued an apology to his fans and Nigerians in general after the controversy surrounding his involvement in the popular Hollywood movie, Extraction 2.

Bolanle Ninalowo unintentionally created the impression that he would be appearing in the second installment of Extraction, leading to disappointment among many when they discovered that he was not actually featured in the official movie.

Nigerians expressed their dissatisfaction on social media, criticizing the filmmakers for misleading them about Ninalowo’s role in the movie.

In response to the online drama, Bolanle Ninalowo took to his verified Instagram page to apologize to his fans for the confusion regarding his participation in the film.

He clarified that he was actually part of a mockumentary titled ‘Distraction: The Extraction of Don,’ which was inspired by Extraction 2.

