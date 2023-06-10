Chef Dammy, who is aspiring to break the Guinness world record sparked reactions as fans vouch for the delicious taste of her food as seen in a viral video.

It is worthy to note that Chef Dammy started her cook-a-thon on Friday, June 9th, with the objective of cooking continuously for a total of 120 hours.

Her intention is to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest individual cooking session. The record is currently held by Latan Tondon, who cooked for a duration of 87 hours and 45 minutes in September 2019.

A viral video on social media captured the moment fans of the 120-hour cook-a-thon chef rushed a tray of assorted pasta while screaming about its appetizing taste.

“Ekiti people have confirmed Ekiti Chef’s (Dammy) food is so delicious. See how they are rushing it,” the caption on the video stated.

See some reactions below;

Daisy426watin wrote: “Dem dey rush na hunger won finish Dem even if e no sweet Dem go eat am na so Hilda take cook spag me no fit cook spag like this”

Eric mercy penned: “Na oil dem use cook the spaghetti 😂😂 Nigerian go always support as far as na food😂😂”

YVONNEGOLD COLLECTIONS said: “People are not routing for her bcos she is not popular and not from a rich background….Go girl!! The sky is ur starting point”

Watch the video below;