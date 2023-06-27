Nollywood actress, Bukola Adeeyo has said a powerful prayer for her daughter, Simi on her birthday today, June 27.

The proud mother took to her Instagram page to share beautiful photos of her baby girl.

Sharing the photos, Bukola Adeeyo revealed that God has blessed her more than she could have ever asked or imagined by giving her her beautiful daughter.

The beautiful thespian went on to shower prayers on her.

She wrote:

“Wishing you all the happiness your heart can hold on your special day daughter🥰

l am always praying for you, knowing God has a wonderful plan for your life🙏🏻

God has blessed me more than I could have ever asked or imagined by giving me you, OLUWADARASIMI🌹

Happy birthday! I pray He watches over you and guides your steps🙏🏻

I love you with all my heart💋”

See her post below;

