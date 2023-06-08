Nigerian socialite and party promoter, Toblad, has apologised to Instagram influencer Abike Arab Money, popularly known as Papaya Ex, following their recent squabble.

The socialite had previously made claims that he had dated Papaya Ex for two years but had been unable to sleep with her due to various obstacles.

In a series of posts on his official Instagram account, Toblad expressed contrition for his lavish spending on Papaya Ex without being able to establish a physical connection.

However, Papaya Ex responded to Toblad’s accusations with a diss response, claiming that he was solely responsible for his own foolishness and lack of sophistication.

Nevertheless, Toblad recently took to his Instagram once again to reveal that he had reached out to Papaya Ex through direct messages to plead for forgiveness.

He admitted his own mistakes and expressed a desire to put their misunderstandings behind them.

He wrote;

“I know I shouldn’t be in your DM trynna say this, but I want you to know I got no hate for you. I forgive you, please. I’m no saint either, and I realize my mistakes too. Please let love lead.”

Toblad also shared a screenshot of the conversation, revealing that Papaya Ex did not respond to his message.

He captioned his post;

“NO HATE! IF YOU ON MY SNAPFAM AND YOU HATING PLS UNSUBSCRIBE CAUSE ME NO GE ENERGY T❤”

As the public apology and subsequent lack of response unfold, the online community eagerly awaits Papaya Ex’s reaction and whether this gesture will lead to a resolution between the two personalities.

See below;