Popular socialite and filmmaker, Chiamaka Ugoo has alerted side chicks scheming to get pregnant for her husband that she’d snatch the child.

She took to her official Instagram page to send out the warning while reaffirming her love for her man.

The filmmaker said that a fan had asked her what she would do if it came to her knowledge that someone had gotten pregnant for her husband.

According to the socialite, she’d take the woman for antenatal and provide everything the side chick required.

However, when the lady finally gave birth to the child, she said that she would have to seize the child because the child belongs to her since her husband was the father of the child.

Watch her speak: