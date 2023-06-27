A Nigerian man by the name, Tosin has been the target of online jokes since a video of him sobbing over heartbreak surfaced.

He had experienced a breakup with his partner, and he was utterly heartbroken by their separation.

Tosin, the full bearded man, was sobbing uncontrollably as his roommate could be heard pleading with him to cheer up.

He bemoaned that he had tried during the relationship, but his friend had advised him to calm down and stop worrying about someone he was never going to marry.

Watch the video below:

addy_gramm reacted; Yeahhh I see why she left him💀👍🏻

simplemenplug; 😂😂😂😂😂 group welcome you .. like my comment if you experience these ..

ituality; I remember when this first happened to me way back 😂 this guy is a real gee he loves with all his heart , but now they have made another monster 💀 welcome bro now you will outgrown it , pray never to fall in love again , focus on making real money