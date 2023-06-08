Media personality and actress, Toke Makinwa has taken to social media to celebrate as God has blessed her family.

The TV host shared a post on her Instagram story, and extended gratitude to God, promising to sing his praises for the blessing in her sister’s life.

She wrote on her Instagram page:

“This testimony has me in awe of God. I can’t wait to share it. The Lord has remembered me. The Lord has parted the red sea. The Lord has broken the walls of Jericho.”

Toke’s sister has been married for six years and is going to become a mother soon.

She posted photos of her sister’s maternity shoot attractively showing off her cute baby bump.

Toke Makinwa also disclosed that after thirty years, their dead parents’ lineage had been carried on by her sister.

“Dear Caleb and Rose, 30 years later, the Lord has extended your lineage.”

See posts below: