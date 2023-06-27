Veteran singer and songwriter, Tuface a.k.a 2Baba says a word of prayer for his lovely family.

The father of seven children and husband of Annie Idibia posted a prayer request on his Instagram page for his family.

2Baba stated that everything would be okay for his family. The musician prayed for Nigeria as well as the families of his fans and supporters.

He attached a video of a serene view while conveying his prayer o the gram

Taking to his official Instagram page, he wrote;

“It shall be well with my family, your family, and Naija”.

See his post below;

Fans have taken to the comment section to concede and finalize his prayer with remarks of their various’Amen’.