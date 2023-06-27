Cubana Chief Priest, a Nigerian businessman, and socialite, has reacted to reports that Banky W cheated on his beautiful wife, Adesua Etomi.

For several days now, social media has been buzzing with news about the couple, who have become a fan favorite over the years.

In response to the news, Cubana Chief Priest shared a loving photo of Banky W and Adesua, slamming haters for attempting to destabilize their marriage.

He noted how funny it is that people love to destroy what they can make.

Calling the haters names, he told them to allow the couple breathe as truth can never come out from darkness.

“So funny how people feel they can destroy what they did not make. Truth can never come out from darkness. Just look at what you nitwits want to destroy. Wicked broken, single urchins, let marriages breathe”.