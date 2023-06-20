Abroad-based Nigerian rap artiste, Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington has stated that the list of the world’s wealthiest individuals hardly ever includes bearded guys.

Speed Darlington said that all millionaires and billionaires in the world do not maintain beards, and he challenged supporters to name a prominent person or a sitting president who does not maintain a clean-shaven appearance.

He made the statement in a viral video as he said that dollar millionaires and African billionaires don’t have beards.

The rapper stated that since he aspires to one day rank among the richest men, he has no business growing a beard.

He cited Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote as examples of guys who doesn’t keep beards.

He said;

“Look around. All the billion dollar men…tell me, which President has beards? From Arab to Latin America, show me one President that has beards? I am talking about countries on the map. Not ‘jabarata’ countries. None! Why? Because beards is associated with dirts.”

