Israel DMW, Davido’s assistant for logistics, boasts while displaying the singer’s expensive diamond jewelry.

The DMW boss’s hype man, who was born in Benin, proudly displayed the singer’s collection of diamond jewels as he expressed delight in his employer.

Diamond rings, a pendant with his nickname “Baddest” encrusted on it, and a posh watch are just a few of the jewelries.

Israel DMW said that his boss exclusively wears genuine jewels and not replicas.

Additionally, he boasted that the majority of Nigeria’s highways will be tiled with jewels.

Watch the video below:

In reaction, i.am.chike wrote: “Davido dey give am low key make him Dey show una na them them Dey the room…..”

luckyestking wrote; “These are the cheapest jewelry Davido have ever bought. One of his expensive watches costs 700 million dollars and he paid in cash He doesn’t like posting his expensive jewelries. Even isreal doesn’t see them so he won’t steal them to Edo”

oliverhayor wrote: “Davido no be anybody mate , four fav can’t relate to these expensive sh,t”

odun.wire_ wrote: “Una no Dey tire to post old chains? Lol”

pitakwa_of_uyo wrote: “Only that No.7 go buy one boy weh say him be popsy”