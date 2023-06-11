Pretty Mike of Lagos, a famous socialite, makes a spectacular entrance with his soup pot and ingredients at the wedding of the comedienne, Warri Pikin.

The comedian and her husband, who had announced their re-marriage on June 10th, had a great time with friends and loved ones.

Pretty Mike, one of the attendees, arrived with the intention of making soup for the couple. He arrived with vegetables, pepper, a party-sized pot, a spoon, and a human being.

“No matter how hard it gets, trust me, it will never get as bad as you and I having each other for lunch and dinner 🍲🤣 , congratulations @realwarripikin and her Hubby 😍😍💞💞 #anike2023,” he wrote.

Even though this is not Pretty Mike’s first time making such questionable moves at events, his actions at the wedding of Warri Pikin sparked ritual reactions.

See some reactions below:

Hajia_slim added: “This no be cruise sha. They’re performing ritual in broad day light but lol.”

234Giant opined: “Pretty Mike, his crew/props, the people that invited and allowed him in are all mad.”

Witty_Dehstyney said: “Why do they keep inviting him to their events when they know he’d pull one very weird stunt? I mean……. What’s the meaning of you trying to divert attention of the guest from the host to yourself??? The people that agreed to do this too, they are all MAD”

Crhedrys stated: “Y’all don’t recognize ritual when you see one.”

utibeVictor2 penned: “I so much dislike this guy Mehn”

UncleOsas_ wrote: “I blame the people that invite him for events.”

Watch the video below …