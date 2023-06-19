Promising social media influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, recently took to his verified Instagram account to express deep gratitude to veteran actress Kate Henshaw.

Enioluwa shared heartwarming photos of himself and Kate Henshaw, accompanied by an adorable caption that spoke volumes about their special bond resembling that of a mother and son.

In his heartfelt post, the stylish influencer expressed his overwhelming sense of gratitude for having Kate Henshaw in his life, despite their contrasting lifestyles.

He emphasized how privileged he feels to have her by his side, and he woke up that day filled with appreciation for her unwavering support.

Enioluwa concluded his post by declaring his eternal love for Kate Henshaw and expressed his heartfelt appreciation for her constant presence and guidance in his life.

SEE POST BELOW;