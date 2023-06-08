Heidi, the estranged wife of singer Sina Rambo is set to give out her wedding ring as she reveals that she and her husband have officially divorced.

It would be recalled that the model had gone online last year to call him out for alleged domestic abuse and other allegations.

However, news made rounds that she and her husband had made up and were now back together.

Heidi, although, took to her Instagram page to reveal that she and Davido’s cousin are no longer married couple.

In a video she shared online, she revealed that she wants to give out her wedding ring to any couple who are set to get married and do not have a wedding ring.

Watch the video below:

In reaction, Ladyque_1 said: “You wan give person ring from marriage wey no work. I feel it’s bad luck to use such ring.”

_Sharonsharry reacted: “No collect am oooo…. Like why should you give out a wedding ring that didn’t work out to someone else, abeg carry am go museum.”

Rosevine007 said: “How do you want to donate a wedding band of a wedding that didn’t work out to someone who wants to get married?”

C_6ix4 reacted: “Give who gave you back, ‘we know you want the street to know you are officially divorced incase.”

The_funmeeey commented: “The way her voice is shaking.”