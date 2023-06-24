Blessing Okoro, a controversial relationship coach also known as Blessing CEO, has sparked controversy with her recent statement about the role of “side chicks” in marriages.

In a widely circulated interview, Blessing boldly expressed her belief that these third-party individuals play a crucial role in maintaining the stability of numerous marriages.

According to Blessing CEO, if married men did not have the option of engaging with side chicks when their wives were emotionally unavailable, many men would choose to abandon their marriages.

In her words;

“Without side chicks, a lot of marriages will be broken today. That is one reality that we would face because a lot of these married women cannot satisfy their husbands. It might not even be sexually.” “Men are adventurous by nature. Sometimes when a woman is pregnant, a lot of things are happening to her: she is not in the mood, she’s busy.” “And the man is out there. The side chick does the work. If there’s no side chick to play that role, men will walk away [from marriage]”.

