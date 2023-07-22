Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, popularly known as Mr Jollof, a Nigerian comedian, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of “using and dumping” him.

This was stated by the Instagram influencer in a video that circulated online as he discussed retracing his steps.

Mr Jollof stated that he was a staunch supporter of President Bola Tinubu, the APC candidate in the 2023 presidential election, but decided to join the camp of former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, the Peoples Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate, after reading a passage in the Bible about righting wrongs.

He made fun of Nigerians being affected by fuel price hike and said that they refused to listen to him when he warned the citizens to stop supporting APC after decamping but many didn’t take his advice seriously.

Mr Jollof said; “I dey support Tinubu from the beginning but when I see the Tigers wey dey with am and when I see the way say this people they are users. They used me. APC used me.

“But thank God, when I read the book of Luke 15:1-32, I know say the parable of the lost son na when you don commot from your papa house and you don fall short of his glory, you go go back to your papa. I now went back to [Ifeanyi] Okowa. Okowa hugged me and kissed me.

“And come back come tell una say this Tinubu walker, this world before una, I was. But una say I dey talk anyhow. But how far? Who dey buy fuel N617 now? E touch everybody.”

Watch the video below: