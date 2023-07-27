Ebonyi state Governor, Francis Nwifuru has gifted a brand new SUV to a man, MC Walter, who completed a 130-hour entertainment marathon.

Recall that the entertainer, who’s real name is Nwota Chukwuemeka Walter, embarked on a marathon to anchor different events and activities for 130 hours in Abakaliki.

He did this in a bid to break the Guinness World Record.

It was gathered that the event which was tagged “Entertain-a-thon,” started on July 18th and ended on July 23rd, 2023, at Citihub in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State.

MC Walter managed to keep the crowd entertained throughout the event, and his show lasted for 130 hours.

Upon receiving information about the man ‘s record breaking move, Ebonyi state Governor, Nwifuru gifted him a brand new SUV as a way of encouraging and supporting him.

Speaking after receiving the luxurious gift, MC Walter said he never expected a gift not to talk of a brand-new car

“I met the Governor at the Government House. I was not expecting anything like this. I’m happy and so grateful.” he said.

