A Nigerian lady who used to be into runs has celebrated being upgraded by one of her lovers into a wife.

She revealed that she and her current husband had had a one night stand and he had then decided to wife her up.

The lady took to her social media page to advise other ladies who are into hook ups to continue as they would also meet their own husband soon.

A video she shared online shows her and her beautiful family which comprises of her husband and her little boy.

“From one night stand to wife. My sister if na ashawo dey do, keep doing it everybody get husband. Nor let anybody pressure you,” she advised.

