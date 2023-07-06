The Nigerian music industry was thrown into a state of shock when news broke that Skiibii, a former Five Star Music act, had slumped and died on 14th August 2015.

However, it was later revealed that the news was false and that singer, Skiibii was very much alive.

The incident had been a pure case of misinformation as the young musician had only fainted and was rushed to the hospital.

In a recent interview with Adesope on the Afrobeats podcast, Skiibii opened up about how he’s been able to keep the momentum going after that.

He admitted that he was struggling with a condition that would frequently cause him to lose consciousness.

He narrated how he had experienced that on different occasions at the airport and how he almost gave up on his dreams, especially when the news of his death spread out. He stated how very tough it was for him to deal with it.

He also managed to brush off a shade from Falz in one of his songs. Even Afrobeats superstars Davido and Wizkid had penned tributes to him at the time.

According to him, Wizkid posted his photo on his page and mourned him with a sorrowful caption.

Skiibii said: “I still remember Wizkid’s caption. He said all he wanted was to be happy.”

Watch the video below;