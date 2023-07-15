Ryan Taylor, a popular British boxer, has sparked breakup rumors after unfollowing his fiancée, DJ Cuppy, on Instagram.

Cuppy was reportedly spotted without her ring and had stopped flaunting her man on her page, which sparked online speculation.

According to online sources, Cuppy and her man initially unfollowed each other, but she later refollowed him.

Ryan, however, didn’t return the gesture and had gone online to drop a quote some days ago about letting go of anything that impedes ones spiritual growth, which added fuel to the rumours.

A quick check on his Instagram page has shown that he no longer follows her on Instagram.

Mixed reactions have trailed the reports;

favourr.oj wrote: “This her fiancé have Been engaged to like 3 different girls in the past.,When he engaged cuppy I was like I’m going to give this their engagement 10 months before I know is real..”

hem_my88 wrote: “Even billionaires pikin dey block spiritual growth, precious avoid me pls”

favou_rr wrote: “Spiritual growth keh? @ this gender and excuses”

brie.lucky wrote: “Not a hater, but I always knew that “ he engaged me after 2 days” ain’t gonna stand.”