Cee C, a BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has stated confidently that she will take home this year’s prize money as the winner.

She informed her fellow housemates, Kiddwaya and Doyin, of this when they were discussing their post-show plans.

Cee C was explaining to Kiddwaya about herself as a businesswoman and how she acts as ambassador to some brands.

Kiddwaya then asked her what she intends to make in six months and she stated the same prize money of 120 million naira.

However, she said it’d be double since she knowns beyond doubt that she’s taking home this year’s prize money.

Their conversation ran thus …

Kiddwaya queried: “What do you wanna make in six months?”

Ceec: “This same prize…120M so it’s going to be times two cause i’m winning this show.”

See video below …