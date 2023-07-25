Reality star, Tacha has again explained why she is not one of the contestants of BBNaija All Stars season.

She revealed this in an interview with Cool FM.

In the interview, Tacha stated that she should get paid to feature on the BBNaija show.

According to her, she was not willing to water down her brand for the sake of entertaining Nigerians on the show.

The entrepreneur pointed out that she might get evicted or disqualified again on the show, and she doesn’t want to leave empty-handed.

Speaking further, Tacha revealed that her personality is missed as it’s not one people come across every day.

She said:

“What is airtime without entertainment? Just imagine the first two or three people that would be evicted from the show, what would people say? Because I mean right now, people already have what they are saying about the housemates going back in and all of that.”

“Like I said, for me, it’s all about business. If you’re going to pay me, then yes we would do it. But if you’re not going to pay me, I’m not going to water down my brand to give Nigerians a show because come on nau, It’s Big T, we know nobody can do it like me. Let me tell you, I was washing clothes on possible eviction night, I was washing clothes that I knew was going to dry the next day because I know I’m not going anywhere. Like I would literally give the hairstylist my wig to bring back the next Sunday, no cap. I know how entertaining all of that kind of stuff can be because I mean personalities like this, you don’t really meet them everyday.”

Watch below:

ALSO READ: Angela Nwosu shares message sent to her husband by lady offering to give him a baby boy after Doctor said she can’t have another child (Video)