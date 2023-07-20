In a tragic incident that occurred at Cosmila Hotel in Awka, Anambra State, a young lady named Miss Chinyere Awuda was beaten to death by fun seekers in the club.

The incident took place last weekend and has shocked the community.According to sources, trouble erupted when a man known as Mr. Gabriel Chinemere, a popular clubber, and his friends accused Chinyere of picking money that was being sprayed on their friend, who was celebrating his birthday.

Some witnesses claimed that she not only picked money but also took bundles of money that were left near a clubber’s seat, intended for the celebrant.

Despite efforts by other people in the club to intervene and rescue Chinyere, the attackers continued to beat and molest her. Eventually, they dragged her outside and dumped her lifeless body into the hotel’s swimming pool.

An anonymous clubber, who is familiar with such incidents, revealed that some girls come to the club dressed up and exploit the festive atmosphere to pick money while men are intoxicated. This behavior often goes unnoticed, and they get away with the money.

Anambra State Police Spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident and stated that the birthday celebrant and his friends were already in police custody, and the case is under investigation.