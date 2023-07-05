Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Temilade Openiyi, better known by her stage name Tems, who describes her journey to fame.

The singer claimed that although she started out in Lagos, she has since traveled around the world and that her life has served as a “testimony.”

Tems made the remarks while giving a speech at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Nigerian music sensation said:

“You know, my life is a testimony. I guess, for those who don’t understand, I’m from Lagos, Nigeria”.“

Tems rose to fame after a marvelous performance as a guest on Wizkid’s ‘Essence,’ which was included on his album ‘Made In Lagos, after the release of a remix version with Canadian pop star Justin Bieber in 2021.