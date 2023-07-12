A video going viral on social media captures Nigerian Afrobeats superstar singer, Davido’s reaction after a lady addressed him as Chioma’s only husband.

In the trending video, Davido was spotted inside his car when the lady began to scream and hail the father of four.

The lady who spoke in the native Yoruba language, addressed Davido as ‘Chioma’s only husband’, a gesture which made Davido blush hard as he immediately responded ‘for life!’.

Reacting…

Joisbella101_luxury_clothes said: “He said for life and so shall it be.”

Malubia__mimiebere wrote: “Arashow Iya Chioma, I love your unwavering loyalty to the ones you love. We can only correct mistakes with love. There is no perfect human being on the face of earth. It’s either you’re an angel living in heaven or you’re an imperfect mortal being living on earth.”

Kingdrey3333 added: “Why this video don’t go viral on social media make all those haters see ham 😂 I’m just happy as my Baddest say for life.”

Journey.divine reacted: “I love Davido. I can’t help it.”

Watch the video below: