Music executive and singer, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy has opened up to ‘upcoming’ artistes for the first time about his six criteria before signing anyone to Mavins.

The record producer in a recent interview revealed some of the things he looks out for before signing any artist to his record label, Mavin Records.

The music executive, who is known for his talent in discovering raw talent, spoke about his six expectations when signing any artist from a creative perspective.

Don Jazzy stated that although he used to not consider social media savvy as an important factor, it has now become one of the first things he looks out for in artists.

He also listed talent, due diligence, mannerism, character, and age as other important criteria he looks out for.

According to Don Jazzy, young people are the ones who move the market because they are more invested in the culture and are more likely to support and promote an artist on social media.

He further described his definition of a successful artist as one who can make an impact on their immediate or extended family.

Don Jazzy stressed that as long as an artist’s life is better than it was yesterday and they can in turn impact their own immediate or extended family, that’s beautiful.

Don Jazzy’s criteria for signing new artists highlights the importance of talent and character, as well as the role of social media in promoting new artists.

In his words;

“Once upon a time I wouldn’t think of signing an artist that is social media savvy but now I kind of want to put it at the beginning of my list.

Talent, due diligence, mannerism, character, age at the moment is kind of important as well. The people that move the market are the young ones because the older guys are busy making money for the family and are worried about their family. They don’t care about helping you to go and stream or watching your social media to know when you post but the young guys are still much into the whole culture”.